Man accused of raping his daughter denied bail

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Monday rejected the bail plea of a man booked for raping his 15-year-old daughter after tying her hands and gagging her.

It noted in its order that at the time of hearing the bail plea the victim and her mother were present. The victim is 15-years-old and the daughter of the man and has made specific allegations that he has committed forcible sexual intercourse on her, it noted and said that her mother and grandmother have given statements against him. Special Judge under the POCSO Act Bharti Kale said that considering the nature of the offence, she finds that at this stage, he cannot be released on bail.

The man had claimed in his plea that he is falsely implicated. His advocate had told the court that medical reports do not support the allegations made.

The Byculla police who have registered the case opposed the plea and had told the court that the victim is his daughter and if he is released on bail, he may threaten her. It also said that the statements of witnesses are yet to be recorded as the investigation is at a preliminary stage as the incident took place early last month.