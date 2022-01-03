Mamata Banerjee imposes lockdown; what Ajit Pawar has to say about Maharashtra? read more

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has done lockdown. Even Maharashtra need to implement strict restrictions.", reported Mumbai Tak.

He added "Maharashtra has done preparations for 3rd wave. After a spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal increased CM Mamta Banerjee implemented lockdown. If several COVID-19 cases spike continues same way in Maharashtra, we need to implement more strict restrictions."

2 days ago he said that as the decibel level goes up for imposition of a fresh lock down in the wake of the rising Covid-19 and Omicron variant cases -- with no less than 10 MVA ministers and 20 MLAs testing positive -- Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has indicated that if there is no let-up in the situation, the government may impose further restrictions.

The stage of imposing a fresh lockdown is approaching in Maharashtra but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on it, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said here on Friday.

Maharashtra recorded 8,067 new coronavirus cases during the day, a rise of 2,699 compared to Thursday, and eight deaths.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:47 PM IST