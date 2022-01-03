e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee imposes lockdown; what Ajit Pawar has to say about Maharashtra? read more

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | ANI

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | ANI

Advertisement

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has done lockdown. Even Maharashtra need to implement strict restrictions.", reported Mumbai Tak.

He added "Maharashtra has done preparations for 3rd wave. After a spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal increased CM Mamta Banerjee implemented lockdown. If several COVID-19 cases spike continues same way in Maharashtra, we need to implement more strict restrictions."

2 days ago he said that as the decibel level goes up for imposition of a fresh lock down in the wake of the rising Covid-19 and Omicron variant cases -- with no less than 10 MVA ministers and 20 MLAs testing positive -- Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has indicated that if there is no let-up in the situation, the government may impose further restrictions.

The stage of imposing a fresh lockdown is approaching in Maharashtra but Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on it, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said here on Friday.

Maharashtra recorded 8,067 new coronavirus cases during the day, a rise of 2,699 compared to Thursday, and eight deaths.

ALSO READ

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Chorus for lockdown gets louder COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Chorus for lockdown gets louder

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
Advertisement