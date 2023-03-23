Malwani, Charkop residents demand mini metro station | AFP

The residents from Malwani (Malad) and Charkop (Kandivali) have demanded a metro station at the Charkop car shed. On behalf of the residents, Dr Pranav Kabra has written to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL).

Dr Kabra, who is the head of the Malwani-Charkop Residents Forum, said that the area around Mith Chowky as well Hindustan Naka metro stations is one of the most congested and polluted pockets in the city.

The move will reduce traffic

He said a boarding point or a mini station at the car shed, without entering the actual premises, would help hundreds of people living in Malwani, Kharodi, Jankalyan Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Bhoomi Park, Marve. “Commuters can just walk to the boarding point without having to take a bus or an auto rickshaw as traffic congestion is primarily due to the hundreds of autos,” he said.

Group to meet authorities to press for demand

The residents, under the guidance of Dr Kabra, are planning to make a formal representation to MMMOCL in the coming days. Dr Kabra said, “We have sent an email and are awaiting their response. A group will also meet the authorities to press for the demand, which would be really beneficial as the population of the Malwani-Charkop area is growing at a rapid pace.”

Dr Kabra said more than 5,000 people from the area commute to Andheri West, Oshiwara as well as Borivali and Dahisar on the down line each day.