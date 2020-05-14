Malegaon civic boss Trimbak Kasar is positive, was sitting with Health Minister Rajesh Tope when report came

When the news trickled in of him having tested positive, Kasar abruptly left the meeting and went out of the hall. Apart from Kasar, two others in his contact --Vaibhav Londhe (27), Assistant Municipal Commissioner (removal of encroachment/sanitation), and a photographer with MMC, Abasaheb Ahire (43), tested positive on Wednesday.

The duo too has been quarantined in an MMC bungalow. According to Deputy Commissioner of MMC, Nitin Kapadnis, who is in charge of formulating the containment plan and acquiring properties for turning them into quarantine centres, Kasar had reported symptoms last week, following which his swab samples were collected. "

On May 7, he complained of fever and throat pain. We immediately collected his swab samples.

However, later symptoms seemed to have vanished. His results arrived on Wednesday afternoon. Following this, he has been put under home quarantine," said Kapadnis. "We will be collecting and sending his swab samples again after three-four days.

We hope that everything will be all right", he added. Kasar (53) assumed charge as Commissioner MMC on April 28 -- 20 days after the Coronavirus outbreak in the city. He was earlier posted in Amravati. Kishor Borde, the commissioner before Kasar, had gone on medical leave; therefore, Kasar was transferred from Amravati to Malegaon.

He was staying in a hotel room until Tuesday and allotted a bungalow four days back; his family had joined him, following which they shifted to the bungalow on Tuesday. " We will also screen his family for symptoms," Kapadnis informed. According to the civic body sources, Kasar contracted the infection through one of his associates.

Apart from the three, including Kasar, swab tests of two other officials have been collected, after they complained of chest pain and other mild symptoms; they include an Assistant Commissioner and a Deputy Commissioner of tax assessment department of the MMC. "We have quarantined them too, until their swab test results arrive," said Kapadnis.