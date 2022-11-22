Malegaon blast trial: Witness denies knowledge of seizure of Purohit’s laptop

2008 Malegaon blast tria | File Photo

Mumbai: A witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast trial on Saturday denied seizure of a laptop that was in Lt Col Prasad Purohit’s custody when he was in the army, in his presence in Nov 2008. He was not declared hostile by the prosecution.

The witness is a former Colonel in the Indian army. After Purohit’s arrest, the device was handed over by an on-duty army officer to the ATS at the Army’s training college and centre at Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh. As per a document on the seizure of the device, he is named as one of two witnesses present during the hand-over procedure of the army and also during the seizure procedure by the ATS, which was probing the case then in 2008. His signature also appears on the seizure procedure document.

On Saturday, before the special court conducting the case, he said he does not know if any ATS officer from Mumbai had visited their office. He said further that he does not remember whether he had signed any handing-over certificate. He, however, identified his signature on the certificate.

When asked, he said he could not identify the laptop due to a lapse of time. He said further that he did not know in whose custody it was before it was seized. He went on to tell the court that it was on the instructions of his senior that he had signed documents.

In the blast that took place on September 29, 2008, at Malegaon town in Nashik district of the state, six persons were killed and over 100 injured

