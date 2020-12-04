Malegaon blast case: Trial resumes post Covid-19 disruption

A witness who in July last year identified the LML Freedom motorcycle allegedly used to plant explosives that went off on September 29, 2008 in Malegaon and is registered in the name of BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur, was on Friday cross-examined by Thakur’s lawyers.

The blast had killed six persons and injured over 100. The witness had last year also identified a Honda Unicorn and five bicycles that were damaged in the blast, which he had seen during the spot panchnama at the blast site.

The vehicles had been brought in a tempo to the court and identified before the then judge VS Padalkar, the prosecution and defence advocates in the ground floor of the court.

Based on the registration of the vehicle, Thakur had been the first arrest of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) which had been investigating the case then. Though the NIA, which took over the case later, had given Thakur a clean-chit on the ground that she had not been using the bike for two years when the blast took place, that contention was rejected by the court. The court had said that it was in her name in records and the trial would decide whether she was involved or not.

The trial on Friday resumed after a long gap induced by the pandemic when the regular functioning of the court had been disrupted. The retirement of the previous judge in February this year had also brought the trial to a standstill.