Malad wall collapse: BMC assures compensation

Mumbai: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, finally passed the proposal in the standing committee meeting, to grant compensation to victims of Malad wall collapse. In the meeting, it was agreed to compensate Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Early morning of July 2 the wall had collapsed in which 31 people were killed and 67 were injured. However, the BMC had not announced any compensation to the affected families, till Friday.

Corporators across the parties welcomed this decision, but demanded the civic body grant compensation to the victims of those who have been injured or have died due to tree fall, falling in potholes or killed on the roads.

Corporators said, the BMC should take responsibility in all such incidents and compensate the victims. “After the Malad incident, the state government had announced immediate relief to the victims.

However, such a policy should be made mandatory for the BMC to compensate in such incidents. BMC has delayed in paying compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Additional measures will be taken to provide immediate help in future,” said Abasaheb Jarhad, additional municipal commissioner.