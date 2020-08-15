Making Mumbai a more efficient city post-Covid: Political leaders speak about governance at the grassroot level

In an attempt to highlight the importance of efficient governance management at the grassroot level, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and cabinet minister, Nawab Malik, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogesh Sagar discussed some of the key factors the administration needs to implement following the Covid-19 pandemic to make Mumbai a more efficient city.

"Amid the pandemic people have realised that Mumbai is a congested city and had there been lesser congestion the spread wouldn't have been so fast," said Nawab Malik.

"The primary objective of the government will be now to decongest the city by ensuring affordable housing to people. The development of the MMR region will be one of the primary mission so that the inhabitants can shift to the MMR region and the population density in Mumbai could be eased," added the state minister.

The minister also stated, that Mumbai doesn't have adequate health infrastructure compared to the high population density of the city, thus upgradation of the public health system will also be a priority.

"More then 80 per cent of the Covid19 cases were treated at public hospitals, also the government had done price checks in private hospitals so that they can't charge people arbitrarily," said Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"Both the state and central government had worked on sync amid the pandemic row. The collective work, the government, stake holders and NGOs have done together have set up a benchmark and this needs to be followed in the days to come as well,” added Chaturvedi.

BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar suggested the centralisation of health infrastructure can be a way to make sure it becomes more accessible.

"Health infrastructure should be transformed in a matter way how banking system is working today. Online consultation should be promoted so that people can get treatment sitting at their home,” Sagar stated.

Alongside upgrading local governance, the paneliss also suggested that the drainage system would be reworked entirely.

"Proper drainage system will be created and soon there will be 25-30 per cent less flooding in Mumbai. The flooding is caused mainly due to the overflowing of the Mithi river and the whole pipeline system are being re-engineered by the civic body,” stated Malik.

Chaturvedi stated, the decongestion of the city will automatically happen when the population density could be controlled.

"The slums are taking horizontal lands. So if we move them vertically in the northern part of the city, the population density in Mumbai becomes less, which is how decongestion will happen automatically," said the Rajya Sabha MP.