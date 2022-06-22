Make rebel Eknath Shinde Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar's advice to Uddhav Thackeray: Reports | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday advised Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to make rebel leader Eknath Shinde the CM in order to save the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, reports said.

Shinde, camping in Guwahati, has claimed that he has the support of 34 MLAs of his party. Taking to Twitter, Shinde said Sena needs to walk out of "unnatural alliance" to save the party and party workers.

Meanwhile, an emotional Uddhav Thackeray today offered to quit as Chief Minister and extended an olive branch to rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him, adding a new twist to the ongoing political crisis that threatens to bring down his coalition government of two-and-a-half years.

Breaking his silence over the revolt led by Shinde, Thackeray said he was ready to step down if the rebel leader and MLAs supporting him, all camping in Guwahati in the BJP-ruled Assam, declare that they don't want him to continue as CM.

In an 18-minute live webcast which was delayed by 30 minutes, Thackeray, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, made an emotional appeal to the rebels as well as common Shiv Sainiks and admitted to being inexperienced and clarified that a spine surgery late last year kept him away from meeting people.

The CM said he was ready to give up the post of party president as well if Shiv Sainiks feel he isn't capable of leading the outfit which is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also includes the NCP and the Congress.