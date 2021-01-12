Makar Sankranti 2021: Places in Mumbai where you can fly kites

The festival of Kites is here are fun seeking souls cannot keep calm. Makar Sankranti is celebrated throughout the country on 14th January by flying the kites high in the sky. We have listed a few places in Mumbai where you can go and celebrate the festival the way its meant to be.
Although, it has to be kept in mind that following Covid guidelines is necessary. This pandemic has actually sucked the fun out of festivals but as the world is getting back on its feat and starting to step out once again, its pivotal that the new necessities, mask and sanitizer are carried and utilized frequently.
The festival of Makar Sankranti can be enjoyed by flying kites in these places.
Shivaji Park:
Many events are organized at Shivaji Park throughout the year. It is a place were people can fly kites. Fly one yourself in the park and even if you can't, the spectacle is worth watching.
Place: Shivaji Park, Dadar West
2. Priyadarshini Park:
A wonderful park in South Mumbai, here you can witness kids flying their kites and enjoying to the fullest.
Place: Priyadarshini Park, 51, Nepean Sea Road, Simla Nagar, Malabar Hill
3. Central Park:
This is a place where the greenery will surround you and fresh air will bless your lungs. It is surely a place where the festival can be enjoyed.
Place: Central Park, Sectors 22, 23 and 24, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
4. TMC Gardens:
Another place gushing with green, TMC Garden is a place where you fly kites with your friends or just sit back and enjoy the ambience.
Place: TMC Gardens, Patlipada, Thane West
5. Yashwant Nagar Cricket Ground:
Here you can witness or even become a part of the fun filled fierce competitive kite fights among the children.
Place: Yashwant Nagar Cricket Ground, Yashwant Nagar, Virar East
6. Juhu Chowpatty:
Kites soar high when the wind is wonderful and what better than the windy Juhu Chowpatty to fly them. Near the shore, amazing skies add to the overall experiences.
Place: Juhu Chowpatty, Juhu
