Makar Sankranti 2020: Mumbaikars here are the numbers you can call in case you see an injured bird

Makar Sankranti is a time of celebration, exchanging of sweets and flying of kites. But activities that we enjoy are not always good for animals.

And on Tuesday and Wednesday, even as kites of all hues take to the skies, birds are having an increasingly difficult time avoiding the flying objects and their rather dangerous threads.

In Mumbai there are several centres that have been set up to help injured birds, as well as animal welfare organisations that ave joined the efforts.

According to Mitesh Jain, the Honorary District Animal Welfare officer of the Animal Welfare Board of India, the calls have already started coming in.

"We received five calls today, and three pigeons died," he told FPJ.

He is a member of the NGO, Karuna Trust Virar, which has been doing this for about 15 years now. Every year, on the 14th and 15th of January, they set up two camps in Virar to help these birds.