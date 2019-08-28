Major setback to Congress-NCP in Maharashtra as two of its leaders set to join Shiv Sena

In a major setback to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, two of their MLAs are set to join the Shiv Sena.

According to the Hindustan Times, NCP legislator Dilip Sopal and former Congress legislator Dilip Mane will join Shiv Sena. They both are likely to join Sena today. Six-time legislator Dilip Sopal on Tuesday resigned as NCP MLA. Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde accepted Sopal's resignation.

“We are working towards expanding the party. There are many people who intend to join the Sena owing to Uddhavji and Aadityaji’s leadership. They know that their parties [Congress and NCP] don’t have a chance in the next election,” a senior party functionary working in Solapur district told the leading daily. Meanwhile, Mane who was a legislator from Solapur South may have to be accommodated on some other Sena seat.