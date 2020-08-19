Major setback for Maha Vikas Aghadi govt as SC allows CBI to probe SSR death case

BJP will make every effort to politically corner Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Minister of Tourism Aaditya Thackeray in the run up to the Bihar assembly elections. BJP has got a missile to use against Thackerays in a bid to regain sympathy of the North Indians especially those from Bihar ahead of assembly elections.

A BJP legislator, who did not want to be identified, told Free Press Journal, ''Since beginning the party has exposed Shiv Sena's agenda to save somebody in the SSR case. A CBI probe was necessary and it will help to reveal the truth. Besides, BJP has not forgotten the manner in which Thackeray ditched the alliance and joined hands with NCP and Congress to gain power after assembly elections held last year. Thackeray has used the opportunity to humiliate BJP since he assumed the office in November last year. BJP will obviously step up efforts to corner Thackeray and his son in connection with the SSR case.''

It was BJP legislators including Atul Bhatkhalkar and Amit Satam who had allegedly pointed fingers at Aaditya for his links in the case. It was immediately retorted by Shiv Sena and party leaders including Anil Parab and Arvind Sawant.

Incidentally, BJP's move to target Thackerays and the MVA government coincided with the party's move to assign a key role to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the ensuing Bihar assembly election. As reported by Free Press Journal, Fadnavis is likely to be appointed as the assembly election management chief.

Interestingly, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar through a letter to Deshmukh had demanded a CBI probe into the SSR case going completely against the NCP line. Subsequently, Parth was reprimanded in public by his grandfather and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. After the apex court's order Parth in a tweet said ''Satyamev Jayate.''