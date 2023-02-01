e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMajor setback for BMC as it may lose Rs 1,000 crore in property tax revenue every year

Major setback for BMC as it may lose Rs 1,000 crore in property tax revenue every year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File
Follow us on

The Supreme Court's decision invalidating standards to determine the capital value of land will result in Rs 1,000 crore loss in property tax revenue every year for the BMC, reports from Mid-Day stated.

In November 2022, the apex court upheld an April 2019 Bombay High Court order invalidating three standards to determine the ‘capital value’ of land where construction was yet to begin.

The apex court's decision has proven to be a setback for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, it provides great relief to real-estate developers in Mumbai, where construction cost is significantly higher when compared to other cities.

For the year 2022-23, the BMC's major sources of revenue were compensation in lieu of octroi—Rs 11,429 crore, followed by property tax collection—Rs 7,000 crore, followed by income from the Development Plan (DP) department— Rs 3,950 crore.

A senior civic official told Mid-Day that the civic body will file a review petition in the apex court as the body may otherwise face a major loss in income.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC cracks the whip, sacks 55 staffers for corruption, suspends 134 for graft, crimes
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Work at Bhandup complex complete, water supply resumes; BMC appeals to boil water before...

Mumbai: Work at Bhandup complex complete, water supply resumes; BMC appeals to boil water before...

ON CAMERA: Motorman faints in Borivali-bound train at Malad

ON CAMERA: Motorman faints in Borivali-bound train at Malad

Mumbai: Shardashram Vidya Mandir clinch U-16 Manorambai Apte T20 title

Mumbai: Shardashram Vidya Mandir clinch U-16 Manorambai Apte T20 title

Palghar: Four killed after car collides with bus on highway; visuals of mangled car surface

Palghar: Four killed after car collides with bus on highway; visuals of mangled car surface

Major setback for BMC as it may lose Rs 1,000 crore in property tax revenue every year

Major setback for BMC as it may lose Rs 1,000 crore in property tax revenue every year