 Major Relief For Mumbai: No Water Cuts For Time-Being
Major Relief For Mumbai: No Water Cuts For Time-Being

If the civic body's request to use the emergency stock was not accepted, the city would have to reel under 10% cut from March 1

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
In a major relief for Mumbaikars who were staring at water cuts, the state government has permitted the BMC to draw 1.75 lakh million litres of reserve water stock. If the civic body's request to use the emergency stock was not accepted, the city would have to reel under 10% cut from March 1.

Water stock lowest in 2 years

Currently at 42.67%, water stock in the seven lakes is lowest in two years due to late arrival and early withdrawal of the monsoon last year. With levels dipping drastically coupled with a deficiency of about 5.58% compared to 2023, the BMC was planning cuts from March 1. To tide over the crisis, the civic body had requested the irrigation department to allocate additional water from the reserve stock in Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes.

"The state government has accepted the plea. Mumbai will now be able to utilise 1.05 lakh million litres of additional water from Bhatsa and 70 million litres from Upper Vaitarna. If our request had been rejected, we might have to impose water cuts,” said a civic official.

Recently, the BMC imposed a 15% cut in the city and the suburbs till March 5 to repair a transformer that had caught fire on February 26. 

