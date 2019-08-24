Major midnight WR block at Andheri station on August 25

Mumbai: The WR will operate a midnight block of four hours to launch the girder for footover bridge at Andheri station. The block will be undertaken on 5th and Up Fast line, starting from 1.05am to 5.05am.

The block will be undertaken in the intervening night of August 25-26. Similarly, a block of two and half hours will be undertaken on 5th line, Up & Down Fast lines and Up Slow line from 1.05am to 3.35am.

Some morning mail/ express trains will be run on Up Slow line between Goregaon and Santacruzand Train No. 19038 Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Avadh Exp and 19218 Jamnagar–Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta Express will avail double halt at Platform No. 5 of Andheri. Some UP Fast locals will be run on Up slow line between Goregaon and Santacruz.