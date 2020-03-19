Major fire breaks out due to cylinder blast in Pune's Wadarwadi, 15 huts gutted

On Thursday, about 15 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Wadarwadi area of Pune due to gas cylinder blast.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
Earlier on February 18, a major broke out at an automobile firm on the outskirts of Pune city. The blaze erupted around 4 am in the Varroc Lighting Systems India Pvt Ltd company premises, located at Maan near Hinjawadi. The plant contained several automobile parts like head and tail lights, raw material such as plastic, thinner, silicon fluids, and chemicals.
In November 2019, several shanties were gutted in a major fire that engulfed a slum pocket in Pune's Shivaji Nagar. The blaze erupted in the Patil Estate slum adjacent to the old Pune-Mumbai Highway. The flames were put out completely after more than two hours with the help of 30 fire tenders.
