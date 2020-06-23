Major fire breaks out at a scrap godown in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area

A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and no reports of casualties so far.

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. "Fire at Kurla Scrap in Mandala on Mankhurd Ghatkopar Link Road is confined to scrap material and waste oil drums kept in five scrap godown sheds of about 15,000 sq ft area. Fire-fighting operation underway," Chief fire officer (CFO), Mumbai Fire Brigade told news agency ANI. More details awaited.