Major fire breaks out at a residential building in South Mumbai

A major fire broke out at a building in south Mumbai on Saturday morning. The fire broke out in Inorbit building near Nana Chowk.

According to residents the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials arrived at spot and the fire was brought under control. The cause of the blaze is not known. Further details awaited.

Earlier on May 28, a fire broke out in a five-storey hotel in south Mumbai on Wednesday night. At least 25 people were rescued by the fire department.

The fire broke out in the second and fourth floors of Hotel Fortune building in Dhobi Talao. Twenty-five doctors were residing in the hotel. The BMC had arranged temporary accommodation for emergency and essential service staffers, including doctors and nurses, in various hotels and lodges in the city due to COVID-19 pandemic.