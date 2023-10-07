Maintenance Work To Affect Train Services On Konkan Railway; Check Details | Photo Credit: Instagram/Konkan Railway

Mumbai: In order to carry out essential maintenance work on the Kadavai - Ratnagiri section of Konkan Railway, a 3-hour traffic block is scheduled for October 10, 2023. This block will be in effect from 07:40 am to 10:40 am.

As a result of this maintenance work, several train services will be impacted:

Train no. 19577 Tirunelveli Jn. - Jamnagar Express, scheduled to commence its journey on October 9, 2023, will be regulated for 3 hours between Thokur and Ratnagiri section.

Train no. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Netravati Express, also scheduled for October 9, 2023, will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes between Thokur and Ratnagiri section.

Train no. 12051 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Jn. Janshatabdi Express, set to begin its journey on October 10, 2023, will be regulated for 20 minutes between Khed and Chiplun section.

Additionally, further maintenance work is planned for the Madgaon - Kumta section on October 12, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2 pm.

This will affect the following train services:

Train no. 06602 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Jn. Special will be short-terminated at Kumta station and partially canceled between Kumta and Madgaon section on October 12, 2023.

Train no. 06601 Madgaon Jn. - Mangaluru Central - Special will short originate from Kumta station on its scheduled time on October 12, 2023, and will be partially canceled between Madgaon Jn. and Kumta section.

Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check with Konkan Railway for any further updates or changes to the schedule due to this maintenance work.

