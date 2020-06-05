Mahul residents raise an alarm, complain of acidic stench affecting their health

Residents of Mahul, an area declared ‘unfit for human habitation’ by the National Green Tribunal in 2015, have been complaining of a strange pungent smell and severe chest pain due to this. Local residents and activists have reported the matter to MPCB and have also written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"We had first sent an e-mail to the CM's office on June 1, and also marked the copy of the email to environment secretary Anil Diggikar and MPCB. CMO has already forwarded the complaint to the environment secretary. However, we are yet to get any response on the same," said Bilal Khan, a social activist of Ghar Banao, Ghar Bachao Andolan, which has been at the forefront in the fight of Mahul residents seeking safe homes.

Khan added, "Till date, Mahul Koliwada has detected around 23 positive coronavirus patients and has seen more than four deaths due to covid 19. There are many who have been quarantined in the Mahul village itself. And the pollution could have a severe impact on these victims as well as other residents."

Devrram Mahulkar, a resident of Mahul said, "The authorities just don’t care for the lives of the poor. We have got so many orders from the High Court directing them to shift us out because we are falling sick. And now this foul, acidic smell is deteriorating our health even more. Many residents have complained of chest pain. We have no help so far."

Khan and residents once again wrote to authorities including CMO on June 2 seeking intervention. The letter states that several villagers from Mahul had contacted the MPCB official seeking help. The residents have demanded that a team from MPCB must visit the location and investigate the matter at the earliest.

MPCB officials could not be reached.