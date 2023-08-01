Mahim Double Murder Case: Court Acquits Husband And Lover For Lack Of Evidence

The sessions court has acquitted a man and a woman from the charges of allegedly killing the man’s wife and their daughter since she did not approve of their affair, observing that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. | Representational Image

Additional sessions judge AA Kulkarni acquitted Amrin Fayyaz Sayyed, 26, and Iliyas Hussain Sayyed, 38, of charges of allegedly killing Tehsin and three-year-old Alia by slitting their throats and subsequently setting their bodies on fire around on January 31, 2019.

According to the prosecution, Illias slit their throats and left the house. Later, Amrin went to their flat and set the bodies on fire. They were arrested on February 1, 2019.

What the court said

“Suspicion, how grave it may be, cannot take the place of proof. In view of evidence of prosecution in this case, it cannot be held that prosecution has successfully proved circumstance, whereby hypothesis of guilt may be inferred against the accused. Hence, I am of the opinion that prosecution failed to prove charges of conspiracy, murder and destruction of evidence beyond reasonable doubt,” the court said in a detailed order acquitting them recently.

The prosecution had claimed that Amrin was identified by the taxi driver who drove her from Five Gardens in Matunga to Mahim and back. The judge said that the taxi driver failed to give the time at which he drove her. Besides, there was no special reason for him to identify the accused as no untoward incident had taken place in his presence.

“Therefore, in my opinion the identity of accused No. 1 Amrin by these witnesses is doubtful and not useful to connect the accused with the offence,” the judge said.

The court also disbelieved the witness who copied the CCTV footage of Diamond Apartment, where the murders took place. It said that the person was not the authority of the CCTV System at Diamond Apartment. Therefore, the CCTV Footage in Pen drive is secondary evidence produced by the prosecution which is not admissible in evidence, the judge concluded.

"In view of the above discussion it is clear that, prosecution failed to prove the motive of the accused to kill the deceased. The Prosecution also failed to prove that on the basis of disclosure and recovery from the accused they may be connected with the crime,” the judge concluded.

The judge noted that Illiyas has proved that he was not at home at the relevant time. Further, no fingerprints of both the accused were found and proved by the prosecution present at the spot of incident. The court has directed that the two be released from jail forthwith, if not required in any other case or crime.