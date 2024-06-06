 Mahesh Gaikwad, The Ex-Corporator Who Was Shot At, Gets Death Threat On Social Media
He approached the Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan to lodge a case against the man from whose social media account the message was received. As per the message, only four bullets were fired at him, but he would fire eight.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 03:52 AM IST
Thane: Former Shiv Sena corporator Mahesh Gaikwad, who was allegedly shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad’s driver inside Ulhasnagar Police Station on February 2, received a death threat on Tuesday night.

Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam said they have lodged a case under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code. He said they have formed two teams to probe the matter.

