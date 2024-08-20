Mahayuti Leaders Clash Over Highway Issues & Internal Politics During Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai: Raksha Bandhan day did not translate into one where the finest of fraternal feelings were on display among the partners of the ruling Mahayuti government. Rather, it was the coconut-breaking feature of the day – Naral Purnima – that dominated, figuratively speaking.

Comments By Shiv Sena Leader Ramdas Kadam Sparks Intense Infighting

Sharp comments by Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam sparked intense infighting in the alliance, involving senior leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kadam dubbed Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan a ‘useless minister’ over the poor state of the much-delayed Mumbai-Goa Highway.

A peeved Fadnavis responded, “We are only human and such remarks are painful. I am going to talk to CM Eknath Shinde about this.” Then there were a couple of other incidents in the course of the day. Ex-MLA from Pune Jagdish Mulik launched a scathing attack on NCP MLC Amol Mitkari when the latter sought an explanation from Fadnavis over an incident in Junnar on Sunday in which a group of BJP workers had shown black flags to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare too expressed anguish, saying those involved in such incidents ought to be warned. Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve retaliated by calling Tatkare ‘treacherous’ and as one conspiring against the Mahayuti.

About The Issue Between Shiv Sena Leader Ramdas Kadam & Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan

The issue between Ramdas Kadam and Chavan started when the former, while talking to the media in Thane remarked over the slow progress of the Mumbai-Goa Highway, which has of late become a sore point for regular users of this coastal district connector in the Konkan region. The construction work of bridges and roads has stopped. The road is potholeridden and the sorry state of the people of Konkan persists, Kadam said.

“After 14 years, even Ram’s ‘vanvas (exile)’ ended, but problems on the highway persist. PWD Minister Chavan seems completely useless. Dy CM Fadnavis should ask for Chavan’s resignation,” demanded Kadam.

Mumbai: Former Cabinet Minister Ramdas Kadam says, "The construction of the Mumbai-Goa highway, which has been ongoing for the past 14 years, is still not complete. During Ganpati Festival, millions from Konkan travel to Mumbai to celebrate. Last year, Ravindra Chavan assured… pic.twitter.com/6mF1bJwu0W — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2024

Fadnavis said Kadam’s comments were not in line with the principles of the Mahayuti. “He could have addressed his concerns internally with us. Nevertheless, I will look into the issues he has raised.”

Kadam also blamed Chavan for making efforts to break the alliance between the Sena and BJP.

“He is targeting my son, the MLA Yogesh Kadam and making strong efforts to end the alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena.”

Chavan Rebuts Kadam Labelling

Chavan rebutted Kadam labelling him an ‘illiterate’.

“The subject pertains to the ministry of national highways under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. What has Kadam done for Konkan despite having been a minister for 15 years? I can speak the same language as him. I dare him to come face to face in public. No one will be there to save him from me,” dared Chavan, adding, “watch your mouth or I can break that mouth.”

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Jumps Into The Brawl

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar too jumped into the brawl between his colleagues and the BJP leaders. Asked about the incident in Junnar where BJP workers had shown black flags to his convoy, Pawar said, “I only pay attention to what key people say: Shinde of the Sena, Bawankule and Fadnavis of the BJP,” said the NCP chief, adding, “I am not bothered about what others say.”

He made this statement at the Jan Sanman Yatra in Mumbai. Reacting to the infighting, chief spokesperson of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, Mahesh Tapase, said, “The Mahayuti will collapse because of bickering among allies ahead of Maharashtra polls. Kadam’s outburst is a sign of the deteriorating relations in the Mahayuti alliance.”