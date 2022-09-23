MahaVitaran urges Navratri pandals to get authorised power connection

e-Paper Get App
Navratri festival will be celebrated with enthusiasm from September 26.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

The state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran) has appealed to the Navratri festival pandals to get authorised power connection at discounted rates on a temporary basis. They have also been asked to take measures to prevent possible accidents due to errors at festival scenes, pavilions and lighting.

For Navratri utsav pandals, the MahaVitaran will charge only Rs 4.71 per unit for the first 100 units, Rs 8.69 per unit for 101 to 300 units, Rs 11.72 per unit for 301 to 500 units and Rs 13.21 for consumption of more than 500 units. Action will be taken as per the Indian Electricity Act 2003 if the pandals use unauthorised electricity.

MahaVitaran said proper care should be taken of the electrical system to avoid potential hazards during the festival period. Electrical arrangement and set-up for pavilion and lighting must be done by authorised electrical contractors only.

The MahaVitafan in a release said office-bearers of Navratri festival should keep the mobile numbers of its engineers and employees from the area concerned. Also, in case of complaints or need of urgent help, it has requested to contact 1912 or 1800 212 3435 or 1800 233 3435 which are available 24 hours a day.

