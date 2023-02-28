Mahavitaran consumers in Palghar protest, burn bills against hike in electricity rates | FPJ

Palghar: The members of Maharashtra Viij Grahak Sanghatana’s Palghar branch burnt the beginning bills to protest the hike in the rates of power bills. This hike in the power will affect the farmers and small businesses in the state.

The protest by the way of burning was done outside the premises of the Mahavitran office in Palghar on February 28. A delegation of Maharashtra Viij Grahak Sanghatana’s Palghar branch submitted a protest letter to a Mahavitran officer in Palghar. The protesters demanded to roll back the hike in electricity rates.

A delegation of Maharashtra Viij Grahak Sanghatana’s Palghar branch submitted a protest letter to a Mahavitran officer in Palghar | FPJ