Mahatma Gandhi's Great-Grandson Tushar Gandhi Detained In Mumbai's Santacruz |

Mumbai: Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi was detained by the Mumbai police on Wednesday. Gandhi was held and taken to the Santacruz Police station when he left his home today morning. He was on his way to the August Kranti Maidan to commemorate the Quit India Movement Day.

Gandhi took to his Twitter and posted the update on his detention. "For the first time in history of Independent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date," tweeted Tushar Gandhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another update further, Gandhi stated that he will surely proceed to the August Kranti Maidan once he is allowed to leave the police station. "As soon as I am permitted to leave police station I will proceed to August Kranti Maidan. Will definitely commemorate August Kranti Din and it’s martyrs," tweeted Gandhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)