 Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89 in Kolhapur
Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89 in Kolhapur

The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI.

Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after brief illness, family sources said.

Funeral in Kolhapur

Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist.

