Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Usha Gokani passes away in Mumbai aged 89

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Usha Gokani passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday. Gokani, 89, was ailing for the last five years and was bedridden for the last two years, Mani Bhavan executive secretary Meghshyam Ajgaonkar said. Gokani was the former chairperson of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Mumbai, housed in Mani Bhavan which has a special significance in the history of India’s freedom struggle. She spent her childhood in Wardha’s Sevagram Ashram, which Gandhiji founded.

Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Mumbai was established with the object of conducting and promoting manifold constructive activities with which Mahatma Gandhi was associated during his lifetime.

Mani Bhavan houses two organisations engaged in the propagation of Gandhian teachings: Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Mumbai and Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya.