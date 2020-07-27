'MahaSwayam' portal: All you need to know about the Maharashtra govt's job portal, here’s how you can apply at rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in

Around 40,000 job seekers participated in the online fairs conducted across the state in the last three months at 'Mahaswayam'. On the 'Mahaswayam' portal, job seekers will be able to register themselves, search as well as apply for jobs, inquire for training, get information on self-employment and get details of job fairs.

Here's how to apply on MahaSwayam portal:

1. Visit official website: https://rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in

2. Here candidates can search relevant jobs from List of Jobs by entering their skills / education / district. However to apply for job, job seekers will first have to mahaswayam register at online portal.

3. New candidates will have to click the “Register” tab under “Jobseeker Login” section.

4. A New Jobseeker Registration Form will appear

5. candidates should fill the necessary details.

6. Once the form is filled, candidates can click the “Register” button to complete the Mahaswayam Employment Registration Process.

7. After all the steps are completed, candidates will get Mahaswayam registration id and password through which job-seekers can make login and apply for new jobs.