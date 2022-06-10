Maharastra govt brings online system for transfer of Zilla Parishad school teachers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has introduced an online system for the transfer of teachers of Zilla Parishad schools to ensure transparency in the process, state minister Hasan Mushrif has said.

Earlier, the system for the transfer of these teachers was manual and there used to be allegations that certain teachers were influencing the process in their favour. Political intervention was also an issue in the earlier system.

Mushrif, who is Rural Development Minister, on Thursday launched the online system at Mantralaya, the state secretariat here.

The new online system will handle the database of around two lakh ZP teachers in the state. The government had earlier formed a study group of ZP officials, which gave inputs to develop the software to two private companies hired by the department.

"This system will ensure maximum transparency in the transfer of teachers. The transfers will be made in a manner that it would ensure that the students would get quality teachers," Mushrif said.

Additional chief secretary of the Rural Development Department Rajesh Kumar said, "Once a teacher fills in his or her information in the state database, it can be seen by other teachers as well. It will thus put a check on teachers who may fill in false information to influence the transfer system."

Every teacher eligible for transfer will have to give a list of 30 schools of his or her preference, he said.

The online database comprises information about two lakh teachers, including some physically-challenged ones, widows, divorcees or single and those who are nearing retirement. These factors will be considered at the time of transfer, the senior official said.

