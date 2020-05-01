Maharashtra's Treasury suffers a blow as revenue from registration of documents falls in April to 0.001% of March

The novel coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown has affected people across India. But even as businesses suffer financial consequences from the extended shutdown, and many are left without jobs, the Maharashtra government's treasury has suffered its own blow.
Records show that Mumbai generated only about Rs. 43,000 in April from registration of documents in the month of April. This comes after the city generated Rs 377 crore in March and over Rs 480 crore in February.
A report by Square Feat India quotes the Maharashtra government's Department of Registration and Stamps states that compared to March, the revenue in April was 0.001% of the previous month.
The report adds that a total of 27 documents were registered with the stamp duty and registration offices in Mumbai in the month of April. In contrast, 25,170 documents had been registered in March.
Maharashtra is one of the states worst affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state had been in a state of lockdown for over a month now, and Mumbai continues to be a virus Hotspot.
As of Friday evening, going by data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has recorded 10498 positive cases. 459 people have passed away.
On Friday, the MHA extended the lockdown period by another two weeks after May 3. The third phase of the lockdown however will have a slight easing of restrictions in some parts of India that are less affected by the virus.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)