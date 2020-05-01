Maharashtra's Treasury suffers a blow as revenue from registration of documents falls in April to 0.001% of March

The novel coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown has affected people across India. But even as businesses suffer financial consequences from the extended shutdown, and many are left without jobs, the Maharashtra government's treasury has suffered its own blow.

Records show that Mumbai generated only about Rs. 43,000 in April from registration of documents in the month of April. This comes after the city generated Rs 377 crore in March and over Rs 480 crore in February.

A report by Square Feat India quotes the Maharashtra government's Department of Registration and Stamps states that compared to March, the revenue in April was 0.001% of the previous month.

The report adds that a total of 27 documents were registered with the stamp duty and registration offices in Mumbai in the month of April. In contrast, 25,170 documents had been registered in March.