Maharashtra's Omicron count crosses 100-mark with 20 fresh cases; 683 COVID-19 cases reported

The state's Omicron count crossed the 100-mark with 20 fresh cases being reported on Friday. Of these, 11 have been detected in Mumbai, six in Pune, two in Satara and one in Ahmednagar. Till date, 108 cases of the super-spreader variant have been reported in the state, of which 54 have been discharged following negative RT-PCR test reports.

Mumbai, meanwhile, continued to witness a surge in the daily Covid-19 caseload for the third consecutive day, with 683 new cases and one death being recorded in the last 24 hours. This takes its tally to 7,69,433 cases, with 16,368 deaths till now. Maharashtra, too, is witnessing a slight surge in cases with 1,410 new cases and 12 Covid-related fatalities being reported, pushing its overall tally to 66,54,755 cases, with 1,41,404 deaths so far. The test positivity rate of Mumbai and the state has increased to 1.68 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively. Health experts believe the trend is worrying and that numbers will rise further in the days ahead.

BMC's Executive Health Officer, Dr Mangala Gomare, said of the 11 Omicron positive cases in the city, five are not Mumbai residents. Moreover, seven of these were detected during screening at the Mumbai airport and were directly shifted to the hospital. The remaining four cases were detected during surveillance activity, following which 31 contacts were traced and three persons tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a precautionary measure, Covid positive patients are admitted in hospitals and their samples are sent for genome sequencing. None of the patients have severe symptoms. Moreover, so far, 27 Omicron positive patients have been discharged,” she said.

Senior health officials from the civic health department said adequate tests were being carried out but they may have to step up the rate in future.

“There has to be an increase in tests for genome sequencing to identify the Omicron variant. Thorough contact tracing and testing is also essential. So, henceforth, every healthcare worker, including laboratory person, needs to pull up their socks, to be ready to handle an increase in the number of cases,” he said.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:45 PM IST