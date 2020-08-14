Maharashtra's Higher Education Minister hints at relief in college fees

The Maharashtra Government mulls giving exemption in fees charged by the colleges for the library, gym and campus maintenance. However, students will be entitled for the payment of tuition fees. This was hinted on Thursday by the Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant after a department meeting at Pune. He admitted that he has received a series of representations on fee waiver.

‘’I agree with the students and parents regarding the fees. Discussions are underway on how to implement it. The department will make a decision in the next few days,’’ he said.

Samant’s statement comes when the online classes had started during the present Covid-19 crisis. Students and Parents in their representations have cited the inability of tuition fees and other fees charged for library, gym and college maintenance on account of the financial crunch.

The Department Officer gave an example of the Second year students of LLB in Pune who had demanded 50 per cent discount in fees. "They have argued that last semester was just 10 days of college and the lockdown began. Even in the current semester, all the students are at home. According to the students, some colleges have not even started online classes. The students have demanded that the college should only charge tuition fees and waive the remaining fees,’’ he said.

The officer reiterated the relief in fee is expected within a few days.