Maharashtra’s doors are always open for Kashmiri Pandits, says Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray

A day after CM Uddhav Thackeray said that Maharashtra stands firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits and will do everything possible to help them,

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that the state’s doors are always open to them.

“We will support Kashmiri pandits. The situation there is quite unstable. Our doors are open for them,’’ said Aaditya. He noted that the situation in Kashmir is very worrying and it is unfortunate that the situation is being repeated again at such times. He was referring to the situation after the recent killings of Hindus in Kashmir.

‘’We expect the Indian government to take strong steps to ensure their safety. There the situation has not improved yet, as it is, the scene we are seeing is not good,” said Aaditya.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of state council slammed the BJP led government at the centre saying if it can provide a security cover to an independent MP Navneet Rana why it can’t give security to Kashmiri Pandits which are being targeted there. Rana, who hogged the headlines for her arrest following her call to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence, has been accorded 'Y' category central cover.

‘’In the last few days, a large number of Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre’s drive urging the Kashmiri Pandits to return to J&K has completely failed. On the one hand, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana are given special security cover. Why isn't the same security given to Kashmiri Pandits?” asked Gorhe. She demanded that the Home Minister Amit Shah should answer on this issue.

"Terrorist movements have increased in the Kashmir Valley. Many government employees are being killed. The responsibility for this should be accepted by the central government and Z security should be given to Kashmiri Pandits,’’ demanded Gorhe.