Maharashtra's Directorate of Tourism relocates to new office at Nariman Bhavan

On Monday, Maharashtra's Directorate of Tourism (DoT) announced its relocation to a new office on the 15th Floor at Nariman Bhavan.

Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Tourism, and Valsa Nair Singh, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Excise & Civil Aviation, Government of Maharashtra, were present during the inauguration of the state directorate of tourism's new headquarters.

The Directorate of Tourism is the flagship body of Maharashtra Tourism. The state government in 2016 had decided to form a separate body, DoT, for tourism. DoT and MTDC were operating from one office until recently.

At the inauguration, Tatkare said, “I heartily congratulate the DoT team. We have been thinking of setting up an independent office for DoT for a while, and I am glad that we have a headquarters now. This move will further help DoT to promote Maharashtra’s tourism opportunities to our national and international stakeholders. The new office will ensure effective implementation of the state’s tourism programmes and policies. I wish huge success and luck to the entire DoT staff.”

Meanwhile, Singh said it was a great achievement to set up a new office during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It is a great achievement to set up a new office during COVID times. We are hopeful that this independent office will continue to drive our tourism development opportunities and promote Maharashtra tourism to greater heights of success. I congratulate the entire staff of DoT for the office.”

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Dhananjay Sawalkar, DoT Director, said, “We pride ourselves on providing a welcoming and energizing environment in our new office. It was decided to set up an independent office for DoT in 2019, and we started looking for the same as we have been steadily expanding our employee strength. This office will allow us to provide an even better work environment and experience for our employees.”