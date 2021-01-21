Maharashtra’s COVID cases go past 20L-mark, reports 2,886 new infections on Thursday

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has breached 20 lakh-mark on Thursday with the state reporting 2,886 new infections in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 20,00,878. The state had recorded the first 10 lakh cases in just 91 days, while it took 231 days to record the second 10 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll increased to 50,634 in the state with 52 more patients succumbing to the disease on Thursday. However, the recovery rate has now touched 95.13 per cent with 3,980 patients recovered in the last 24 hours pushing the number of recoveries to 19,03,408 so far.

Mumbai also recorded more than 500 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday with the city reporting 527 new cases and 10 coronavirus deaths pushing its tally of positive cases to 3,04,649 and death toll to 11,276 so far.

The doubling rate has increased to 434 days, while weekly growth rate is constant at 0.21 per cent.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said the cases in the city are under control due to which the doubling rate has also increased to 435 from 365 which was until January 1. “We are getting all positive signs of cases being controlled as most of them are following COVID norms properly except few of them. Moreover people are now also coming forward for taking covid-19 vaccines compared to what it was on day 1,” he said.