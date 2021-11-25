Maharashtra's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 11 crore

Maharashtra administered 6,94,561 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 6:00 pm on Thursday. With this, the state's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 11 crore.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, 11,00,26,925 vaccination doses have been administered so far. 7,23,95,033 individuals have taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 3,76,31,892 have taken both the doses.

"Dear all, happy to inform that today Maharashtra crossed 110 million covid vaccine doses mark at 5.30 PM. Maharashtra had achieved 100 million mark on 9th of November. Till now Maharashtra has administered 11,00,26,925 covid vaccine doses and counting. 3.76 crore individuals have received both the doses of covid vaccine and 7.24 crore individuals have received at least one dose of covid vaccine," said Dr Pradeep Vyas, Maharashtra’s additional chief secretary.

This comes after the Maharashtra government asked all the districts to further focus on increasing testing amid the possibility of a third wave.

Vyas told the Free Press Journal, "The situation is under control. We are vigilant. 14 districts have a weekly positivity rate of less than 0.5 per cent and the state's weekly positivity rate is 1 per cent. I have informed all districts to further ramp up testing."

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:02 PM IST