Maharashtra's COVID-19 doubling period improves to 372 days

Maharashtra reported 3,314 new COVID-19 infections and 66 pandemic deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s total positive cases to 19,19,550 and 49,255 fatalities till now.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 578 new cases and 8 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, increasing the total positive cases to 2,90.914 and 11,076 deaths. The doubling rate of positive cases has now increased to 372 days, while the weekly growth has dropped to 0.21 per cent.

“Of the 66 deaths reported today, 32 occurred in the last 48 hours and 3 in the last week. Rest of the 31 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of the 31 deaths, 13 were reported in Nagpur, 8 in Wardha, 5 in Nashik, 2 in Aurangabad, 1 each in Latur, Thane and Washim,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Suresh Kakani, additional civic commissioner, said no decision has been taken on restarting local trains for all or reopening schools. The proposal has to come from the state government. But whether we are in a position to reopen schools and restart locals is something we’ll have to decide after considering the situation in the coming days. One of the factors will also be detection of the new Covid-19 strain. For now, our focus is on quarantining and testing passengers from the UK, Europe, the Middle and South Africa to detect the new strain.”

However, state’s COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi said the new variant’s detection should not affect the decision to unlock the city. “There’s no harm in unlocking COVID-appropriate behaviour in the coming days. The detection of the new strain, if any, shouldn’t impact the unlocking. But we should be prepared for a surge, say around two weeks after the New Year,” he said.