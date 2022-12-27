Maharashtra: Doctors threaten strike from January 2

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors MARD has warned that it will go on strike from January 2 if their demands related to filling up vacant posts in medical colleges, creation of posts of senior resident doctors, and clearing dues are not met.

MARD president Dr Avinash Dahiphale demanded the creation of 1,432 posts of senior resident doctors and the payment of pending dearness allowance dues from October 16, 2018.

“The creation of 1,432 posts of senior resident doctors is our first demand. If the proposal for this is still pending with the state government, why did it have the policy of bonded service for resident doctors passing out from government-run colleges?” asked a letter by Dr Dahiphale in a letter to Medical Education minister Girish Mahajan on Monday.

“There is also no parity in salaries of senior resident doctors across the state. The state should intervene and bring parity in the salary structure,” it said.

Posts of associate and assistant professor are vacant in most medical colleges and should be filled to ensure that students are not affected, MARD contended.

"If there is no concrete decision taken in the ongoing winter session at Nagpur, MARD members will go on strike from January 2," the association warned.



