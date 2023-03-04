Maharashtra: World’s first bamboo crash barrier dubbed as ‘Bahu Balli’ installed on Vani-Warora highway

Image credit: Press Information Bureau Government of India

In a push to Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway said on Saturday that world's first 200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier "Bahu Balli" has been installed on the Vani-Warora highway in Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

In a press statement, the government informed that the crash barrier has “underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.”

It added that the “recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70% whereas that of steel barriers is 30-50%.”

The government further said that the bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is “Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE). This achievement is remarkable for the bamboo sector and India as a whole, as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns and their aftermath. Furthermore, it is a rural and agriculture-friendly industry in itself making it an even more significant milestone.”