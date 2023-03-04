e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: World’s first bamboo crash barrier dubbed as ‘Bahu Balli’ installed on Vani-Warora highway

Maharashtra: World’s first bamboo crash barrier dubbed as ‘Bahu Balli’ installed on Vani-Warora highway

“Recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70% whereas that of steel barriers is 30-50%,” stated a press statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Press Information Bureau Government of India

In a push to Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway said on Saturday that world's first 200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier "Bahu Balli" has been installed on the Vani-Warora highway in Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

In a press statement, the government informed that the crash barrier has “underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee.”

It added that the “recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70% whereas that of steel barriers is 30-50%.”

The government further said that the bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is “Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE). This achievement is remarkable for the bamboo sector and India as a whole, as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns and their aftermath. Furthermore, it is a rural and agriculture-friendly industry in itself making it an even more significant milestone.”

Read Also
Mumbai-Goa to get access-controlled corridor like Pune expressway, Samruddhi route: CM Eknath Shinde
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: World’s first bamboo crash barrier dubbed as ‘Bahu Balli’ installed on...

Maharashtra: World’s first bamboo crash barrier dubbed as ‘Bahu Balli’ installed on...

Mumbai: Govt squads to survey Aarey stalls for illegalities

Mumbai: Govt squads to survey Aarey stalls for illegalities

Mumbai: Advocate moves Bombay HC against disciplinary proceedings by bar council

Mumbai: Advocate moves Bombay HC against disciplinary proceedings by bar council

Mira-Bhayandar: Green Signal to hire E-Cars for MBMC officials under 'Go Green' project

Mira-Bhayandar: Green Signal to hire E-Cars for MBMC officials under 'Go Green' project

Thane: MNS worker beaten up by four in Ulhasnagar, CCTV footage surfaces

Thane: MNS worker beaten up by four in Ulhasnagar, CCTV footage surfaces