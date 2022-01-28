Maharashtra: Women police personnel to work in 8-hour shifts

Mumbai: In a notification issued by the Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey, the police force will now implement eight-hour shifts for women personnel.

The move to reduce the working hours for women personnel was taken considering that their duty hours are often extended beyond the stipulated twelve hours, which affects their family life.

The four hours less work on the field will prove to be a boon for women personnel, and the eight-hour shifts have already been successfully implemented in Nagpur, Pune, Amravati and most recently in Navi Mumbai.

The move also intends to reduce work stress on the women cops, who along with doing professional duties also have the burden of family responsibilities.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:26 PM IST