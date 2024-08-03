Maharashtra: 'Women Are Better Even At Flying Aircraft,' Says Ajit Pawar

AJit Pawar | X/ AjitPawarSpeaks

Nashik: “Many are asking me why we have come out with special financial schemes for women in Maharashtra, we have realised that we have to focus on farmers and women if basic poverty eradication has to happen and women have skills which are not utilised, we will help them to get professional skills, my personal experience is that women are even better at flying aircraft compared to men,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said amidst huge applause at a rally in tribal tehsil of Surgana in North Maharashtra on Friday. Pawar addressed a rally attended majorly by women in the region where he spoke on various issues.

Speaking at the rally Pawar said, “We have kept aside over Rs46,000 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana which will provide Rs1500 monthly to women from the financially weaker sections”.

Reacting to the allegations over the financial assistance schemes, Pawar said, “Many have expressed doubts about how this scheme will sustain and claimed that the scheme will stop functioning once the assembly elections are over. But I want to assure you all that we will continue with the distribution of funds when we come to power. We have extended a scheme to help women in their professional education. Sometimes I have to fly in small planes on official tours and I have experienced that if a female pilot is flying the aircraft, take-off and landing is smooth, women are better even at flying aircraft compared to men”.

Before the rally in Surgana, Pawar spoke with the media in Nashik explaining how the basic seat-sharing talks have begun in the Mahayuti alliance. “We have decided that the seats that we have won in the last elections will be kept for the same party. In some cases, there might be an exchange. If A, B and C are three alliance partners in Mahayuti, we have decided that in case A gives one seat which they have won in the last election to B, then B should also give one seat which they have won in the past election to A. This is how the formula will work,” he said.

Sources in the NCP said the general formula discussed among the Mahayuti partners is that the BJP would keep the largest share of seats, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena will keep close to 80 seats and Ajit Pawar's NCP will keep about 60 seats. The election is expected to take place in mid-October so the seat sharing is to be decided by the last week of August.