Maharashtra: Woman naxal killed in encounter with commandos in Gadchiroli

Nagpur: A woman naxal was killed on Monday in an encounter with elite C-60 commandos in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said, adding that the number of Maoist fatalities might rise.

As per preliminary information, the gun-battle broke out around 12 noon when a commando team was on an anti-naxal operation in the Kothami forest in Ettapalli taluka of the district, around 170 km from Nagpur.

"One woman ultra was killed in the encounter. The number of deaths on Maoists side might rise as per the information received from the ground," said an official of Gadchiroli Police.

Search operation is still underway in the forest, he added. Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, which was carved out of Chandrapur district in 1980s, is the most affected by naxal violence in the state.