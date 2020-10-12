Maharashtra: Woman jumps into sea at Madh, dies

Mumbai: A 47-year-old housewife jumped off a boat near Madh Jetty and died on Sunday evening, said police. The woman, identified as Hamida Shaikh, a Madh resident, was allegedly mentally disturbed after losing one of her sons to Tuberculosis two years ago and had attempted suicide three times in the past. Malvani Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

The incident occurred on Sunday, at around 6.30pm, when Shaikh boarded a boat but jumped into the sea soon after. The locals rescued her and removed her from the water, wherein she was alive. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed, said police. Shaikh is survived by her husband who is an autorickshaw driver and another son, who is a delivery agent.

Police said that after losing her elder son to the disease two years ago, Shaikh had been clinically depressed since.