Maharashtra: With festivities nearing, Centre asks states to test-track-treat-vaccinate & adhere to COVID guidelines | ANI Photo

Nagpur: The union health secretary Mr Rajesh Bhushan in a letter on Friday has asked the states and union territories (UTs) to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise risk of increase in transmission of COVID 19 considering the upcoming festive season and New Year celebrations. The Centre has asked the state chief secretaries and UT administrators to maintain and strengthen focus on test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour including use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene and adherence to physical distancing.

Mr Bhushan has asked the states and UTs do ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID 19 as shared by the health ministry and ensure monitoring and reporting of district wise Influenza like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities on a regular basis. These cases may also be tested for COVID 19.

Adequate testing in all districts

Further, they need to ensure adequate testing in all the districts as per COVID 19 testing guidelines maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests. They will also have to ensure higher samples for whole genome sequencing amongst positive samples of COVID 19 in the community, so as to enable timely detection of new variants, if any, in the country.

The health ministry has asked states and UTs to take stock of existing hospital capacities in terms of bed availability, logistic requirements as well as need for reorientation of healthcare workers in clinical management of COVID 19 to remain prepared for any surge in cases. This may be tested by conducting dry runs in hospitals.

The states and UTs need to bolster COVID 19 vaccination efforts by creating community awareness and special focus on increasing coverage of ‘’precaution dose’’ is required by all states and UTs.

‘’In terms of preparedness for upcoming festivities, it is essential that all measures are put in place with relevant stakeholders like event organisers, business owners, market associations to avoid overcrowding, ensure adequate ventilation especially in indoor settings, wearing of masks in such place where crowds congregate,’’ said Mr Bhushan.