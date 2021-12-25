Maharashtra: Winter session to conclude on December 28

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has turned down opposition’s demand to increase the duration of the ongoing winter session beyond December 28. It will conclude on December 28 as decided in the Business Advisory Committee meetings of the state council and assembly. The assembly speaker’s election is slated for December 28.

A section of BJP wanted the government to reconvene the legislature in the first week of January after a break till year end. However, the government has rejected the opposition’s demand and decided to go as per the decision taken at the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 07:00 AM IST