Maharashtra winter session: Cracks surfaced in Opposition on no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker

Nagpur: Cracks surfaced in the Opposition parties on the last day of the on-going winter session on Friday over the no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar for not allowing them to speak in the house.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said, ‘’I am not aware of the no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As far as I know, the no-confidence motion against the Speaker can't be brought till one year, if I would have agreed with this then it requires my signature. I will look into it.’’

Incidentally, there were about 39 signatures on the letter signed by legislators from NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. The letter addressed to the legislative secretary Rajendra Bhagwat was handed over by NCP MLA Anil Patil, Congress MLA Sunil Kedar and Shiv Sena UBT MLA Sunil Prabhu.

‘’You have lost a moral right to remain on the Speaker’s post and therefore we are filing a no confidence motion against you,’’ MVA’s letter reads.

MVA has been at the loggerheads with the Speaker since his election held on July 3 after Eknath Shinde led government took over on June 30 in the state.

MVA leaders' repeated dissent

MVA leaders during the ongoing winter session have repeatedly raised their discontent against Mr Narwekar for allegedly favouring the ruling alliance by not allowing the opposition to speak.

Leader of Opposition Mr Ajit Pawar, NCP mLA Mr Jayant Patil, Congress MLA and former speaker Mr Nana Patole and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA Mr Bhaskar Jadhav were among others who wanted the Speaker to allow the opposition to express their views or raise point of order or point of procedure or point of information.

They were angry as they could not get enough time during a discussion over Maharashtra Karnataka border issue, allegations levelled by the ruling members against former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray, on the regularisation of Gairan land by agriculture minister Mr Abdul Sattar and various other issues.

The state assembly’s former principal secretary Dr Anant Kalse told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The motion for the removal of the Speaker can be given under the Article 179 of the Constitution of India and rule 13 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules. The 14 days are required for its maturity. The motion will not come up for discussion during the ongoing winter session but may come up in budget session.’’ He further said, ‘’The Business Advisory Committee will decide when the motion to be taken for discussion and how many days to be allotted for it.’’

A senior BJP legislator said the motion will be defeated as the Shinde cam and BJP together have a majority.