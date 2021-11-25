Maharashtra Winter assembly session to be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur

The Mahavikas Aghadi government will be holding winter session of the state assembly in Mumbai instead of Nagpur. This is the second year in a row as last year due to COVID-19 pandemic the session was held in the state capital.

According to reports, the assembly session was scheduled to commence on December 7 but has been deferred following the code of conduct in force for the election of the six seats of the legislative council to be held on December 10.

However, a cabinet minister said that the assembly session is likely to be held between December 20 and 29.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has undergone spine surgery and is recovering in the hospital. It is likely that the doctors may advise him to take rest for a couple of weeks and may restrict his travel movements including air travel. If doctors advise him against air travel, then the session may need to be held in Mumbai,” the minister told The Indian Express.

Winter session will take place in Mumbai and not in Nagpur. This is the second year in row as last year due to #COVID19 it was held in Mumbai

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 25, 2021

Thackeray underwent a surgery to address a cervical complaint on November 12 and is now being given physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. “He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time,” said a statement from CM secretariat on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India announced elections for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council that will be conducted from five local authorities constituencies.

Two seats from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and one each from Kolhapur, Dhule-Nandurbar, Akola-Buldhana-Washim, Nagpur local authorities’ constituencies will be elected to the Legislative Council.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet Sonia Gandhi on Nov 25 to strategise for winter...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:36 PM IST