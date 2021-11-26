Maharashtra Winter assembly session expected to be stormy

The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held in Mumbai and not in Nagpur from December 22 to 29 due to the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19.

The final decision will be taken in the Business Advisory Committees (BAC) of the state assembly and council slated for November 29. The session is expected to be stormy as the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - are engaged in war of words with BJP over a couple of issues including the alleged misuse of central probe agencies, criminalisation of politics, delays in the clearance of GST compensation from the Centre, involvement of various ministers in scams and BJP’s new deadlines for the collapse of the government.

The recent violence in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon is expected to dominate the proceedings. NCP leader Nawab Malik has already announced that he will reveal alleged nexus between BJP and underworld and also expose collusion with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The BJP-led opposition is likely to target the MVA government over the delays in release of aid to the people affected by natural calamities and also lapses in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:36 AM IST